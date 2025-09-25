158,163 Shares in New Gold Inc. $NGD Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 158,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGD. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth $23,920,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in New Gold by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 10,687,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,149,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,448,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,692 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in New Gold by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,356,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Down 1.6%

NGD stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.42. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

