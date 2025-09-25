Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Baring Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $215.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.