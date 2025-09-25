666 Shares in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Tractor Supply by 13.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 7.2% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 133.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 31,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,750.44. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,657.84. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,050 shares of company stock worth $9,070,162 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of TSCO opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

