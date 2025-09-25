AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $323,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 676.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $236.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.56 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.99.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

