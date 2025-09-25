Seascape Capital Management Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Seascape Capital Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8%

GOOGL stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

