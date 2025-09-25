American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $192.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.64. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $238.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

