IMS Capital Management Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 551,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,308 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.50%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

