IMS Capital Management Invests $201,000 in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. $PPIH

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPIH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 81.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1,960.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 657,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 625,596 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International Price Performance

PPIH stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Profile

(Free Report)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.