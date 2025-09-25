Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $2,873,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,134,691.95. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $180,555.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,350.31. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,310 shares of company stock worth $3,958,375. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $136.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $108.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

