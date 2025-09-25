IMS Capital Management Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $75.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

