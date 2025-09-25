Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 4,925 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.01.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $16,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,128,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,668,524. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $110,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,740,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,166,781.63. The trade was a 65.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,520,627 shares of company stock valued at $165,408,993. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Garrett Motion

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.