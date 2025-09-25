TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

