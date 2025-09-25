Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 6,202 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68,935 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 157,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Services Group

In other news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $283,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,976 shares in the company, valued at $436,932. This represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

