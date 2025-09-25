Financial Management Professionals Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $467.91 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $623.77. The company has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.35.

View Our Latest Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.