Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Xylem by 11.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $694,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 30.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $141.50 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

