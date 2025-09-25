Robert Maclellan Sells 3,090 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $103.45 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

