Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Holdings Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $326.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $534.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.16.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

