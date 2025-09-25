Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.50.

LGND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,000. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason Aryeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $1,708,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,835,254.09. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,213 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 300,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 109,935 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGND opened at $168.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 0.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.45.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 40.44%.The company had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

