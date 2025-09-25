Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Celanese Corporation $CE

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 73.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Celanese by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Celanese by 127.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $60.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In related news, Director Timothy Go acquired 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,193.75. This represents a 30.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Celanese Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.81%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

