Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 79,894 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,324,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902,246 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -131.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 0.13%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -1,333.33%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.