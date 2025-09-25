Regatta Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.0%

AMD opened at $160.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $261.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

