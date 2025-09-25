Regatta Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 2.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $117.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $112.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

