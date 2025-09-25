Postrock Partners LLC Purchases New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. United Parcel Service comprises 0.7% of Postrock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 33,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $822,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.8% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

