Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Position Raised by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

