Regatta Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.5%

COF opened at $224.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.54. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

