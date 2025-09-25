Regatta Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,317,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,292,000 after purchasing an additional 741,703 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,489,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,964,000 after buying an additional 131,265 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,708,000 after buying an additional 247,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 917,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after buying an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter.

GSY opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

