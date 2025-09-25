Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair upgraded Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.