Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $255,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $363.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $366.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.