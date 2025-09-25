Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 415 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after acquiring an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $353.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

