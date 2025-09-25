Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $343.32 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $348.75. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

