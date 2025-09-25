iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Position Raised by Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of IQLT opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

