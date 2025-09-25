iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV is Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cassia Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,486,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

