Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. $HONE

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HONE. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $578.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.63.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.43%. Analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised HarborOne Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.