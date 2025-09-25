Cassia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 188 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $137.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.85. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $138.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

