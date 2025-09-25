Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 24.0%

IEFA stock opened at $86.52 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

