Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Cassia Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after acquiring an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 738.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,766,000 after purchasing an additional 668,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WM opened at $219.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

