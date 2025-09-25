iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX is Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 5.1% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

ACWX stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $65.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

