Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,607 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 3.0% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $455.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.