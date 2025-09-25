Insider Selling: Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Sells $35,047.82 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $35,047.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,949.96. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas David Hull III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Thomas David Hull III sold 1,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $43,620.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Thomas David Hull III sold 721 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $31,724.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Thomas David Hull III sold 652 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $29,992.00.

NASDAQ KEQU opened at $43.85 on Thursday. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.68%.The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 77,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 47,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

