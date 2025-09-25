Microba Life Sciences (ASX:MAP) Insider Sells 690,290 Shares

Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bund sold 690,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.08, for a total transaction of A$56,603.78.

Microba Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.81.

Microba Life Sciences Company Profile

Microba Life Sciences Limited provides microbiome testing and analysis services for clinicians, consumers, and research customers in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Testing Services, and Research and Development.

