Shirley Romig Sells 4,000 Shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Stock

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) Director Shirley Romig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,475.02. The trade was a 18.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mama’s Creations Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Institutional Trading of Mama’s Creations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 91,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 101,471 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 148,147 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 476,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

