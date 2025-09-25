Insider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $74,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 199,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,699,246.44. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $123.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 75.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.



