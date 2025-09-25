Robert George Iv Culp Acquires 7,428 Shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert George Iv Culp acquired 7,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $32,831.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 111,458 shares in the company, valued at $492,644.36. This represents a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert George Iv Culp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Robert George Iv Culp acquired 12,000 shares of Culp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Culp had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 694,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 62,932 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the period. 22NW LP boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,859,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 234,346 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

