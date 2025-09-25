Leopold Montanaro Buys 10,000 Shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Leopold Montanaro purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 265,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,541.39. This represents a 3.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $428.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.78.
Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 11,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 18,309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
