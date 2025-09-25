Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) CAO Allan Brazier Sells 1,000 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) CAO Allan Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of APTV stock opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $86.50.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Bank of America raised their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.