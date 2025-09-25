CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires New Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 21.3% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 14.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

