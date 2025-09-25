Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.