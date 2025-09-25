Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.