Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. $SLDE

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLDE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Slide Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Slide Insurance Stock Down 4.2%

Slide Insurance stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $261.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million.

Slide Insurance announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Slide Insurance

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

