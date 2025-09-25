Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,850,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,368,000 after purchasing an additional 153,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ATI by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,371,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ATI by 33.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,262,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,090 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,544.37. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 20,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $1,631,662.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 244,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,678,841.75. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,308. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $96.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays raised their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised ATI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

