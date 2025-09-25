1,418 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $156.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day moving average is $167.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

